4-year-old critically injured after Greenville County shooting has died, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A 4-year-old child critically injured after a shooting along White Horse Road has died, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Capt. Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call around 11:30 Saturday morning.

It happened at the Tall Pines Mobile Home Park along White Horse Road, he said.

According to Bolt, the child was taken to a local hospital. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the child was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

An autopsy will be performed Monday, the office said.

Deputies are investigating, Bolt said.

