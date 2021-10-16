SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

4-year-old critically injured after Greenville County shooting has died, coroner says

A four-year-old child was critically injured after a shooting at a Greenville County mobile...
A four-year-old child was critically injured after a shooting at a Greenville County mobile home park, deputies say.(SOURCE: Steven Smith/WYFF News 4)
By Taggart Houck
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A 4-year-old child critically injured after a shooting along White Horse Road has died, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Capt. Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call around 11:30 Saturday morning.

It happened at the Tall Pines Mobile Home Park along White Horse Road, he said.

According to Bolt, the child was taken to a local hospital. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the child was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

An autopsy will be performed Monday, the office said.

Deputies are investigating, Bolt said.

Copyright 2021 WYFF All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
USC Board approves new contract for Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley, UofSC officials address $22.4 million contract deal
Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Medical records show Murdaugh did have gunshot wound to the head, tested positive for drugs
Crash on I-26 West in Cayce blocks all westbound lanes, multiple agencies assisting
Crash on I-26 West in Cayce blocks all westbound lanes, multiple agencies assisting
Deputies: More than 4 pounds of marijuana, other drugs seized at Sumter County house
Deputies: More than 4 pounds of marijuana, other drugs seized at Sumter County house

Latest News

Officials: Inmate held cellmate hostage, charges pending
Officials: Inmate held cellmate hostage, charges pending
Charles Towne Landing (Source:southcarolinaparks.com)
Archeologists show lot from 1671 at Charles Towne Landing
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-26
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-26
Police Lights
Child critically injured after Upstate shooting, deputies say