SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

WATCH: Air Force master sergeant surprises daughter at Rock Hill school after 10 months away

When he got off the plane, he drove straight to Independence Elementary and took a seat in one of the classroom’s desks.
A master sergeant with the U.S. Air Force surprised his daughter at her Rock Hill elementary...
A master sergeant with the U.S. Air Force surprised his daughter at her Rock Hill elementary school after 10 months away.(Source: Rock Hill Schools)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 252 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 15 seconds.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A U.S. Air Force master sergeant away from his Rock Hill family for several months got to make quite the homecoming Thursday.

Master Sgt. Jonathan Pearsall has been stationed in Alaska for 10 months.

Inside one classroom at Independence Elementary School, a surprise was waiting for his daughter, third-grader Ashleigh Pearsall.

Ashleigh’s teacher filled her fellow classmates in about what was about to happen.

“He is flying home and he is on his way to surprise Ashleigh,” the teacher said. “I know; isn’t that exciting?”

The students were equally excited. “So when she comes in, guess who is going to be sitting in her chair?” the teacher asked. “Her dad. Her dad.”

Master Sgt. Pearsall has not been home since Christmas of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it increasingly hard for him to come home.

It took him two days to get home from his Air Force base in Alaska. When he got off the plane, he drove straight to Independence Elementary and took a seat in one of the classroom’s desks.

It was a trip made worth it by this moment, when Ashleigh walks into the class, spots her father, yells “Daddy!” and runs into his arms, all while the class cheers.

Master Sgt. Pearsall has been in the Air Force for just over 20 years now. He will be based in Alaska for 15 more months. There’s no doubt his family will take any quick surprises like this in the meantime.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Alex Murdaugh taken into custody by SLED
Allen University professor charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor
Local college professor charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor
'No Vaxx? No Masks?' Greer company hiring people who don't want to get vaccinated or wear masks
‘No Vaxx? No Masks?’ Greer company hiring people who don’t want to get vaccinated or wear masks
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 893 new COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths Wednesday
Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia around 2:30 p.m. for two people...
Man, woman killed in murder-suicide at local senior living community

Latest News

UofSC students protest, demand firing of professors accused of sexual harassment
UofSC students protest, demand firing of professors accused of sexual harassment
grocery stores
Shoppers say they can’t find certain items in grocery stores
Cornhole World Championships comes to Montgomery
Organizers gear up for the first Big Ern Cornhole Tournament benefitting Midlands children
Organizers gear up for the first Big Ern Cornhole Tournament benefitting Midlands children
Organizers gear up for the first Big Ern Cornhole Tournament benefitting Midlands children