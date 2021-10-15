WATCH: Air Force master sergeant surprises daughter at Rock Hill school after 10 months away

This article has 252 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 15 seconds.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A U.S. Air Force master sergeant away from his Rock Hill family for several months got to make quite the homecoming Thursday.

Master Sgt. Jonathan Pearsall has been stationed in Alaska for 10 months.

Inside one classroom at Independence Elementary School, a surprise was waiting for his daughter, third-grader Ashleigh Pearsall.

Ashleigh’s teacher filled her fellow classmates in about what was about to happen.

“He is flying home and he is on his way to surprise Ashleigh,” the teacher said. “I know; isn’t that exciting?”

The students were equally excited. “So when she comes in, guess who is going to be sitting in her chair?” the teacher asked. “Her dad. Her dad.”

Master Sgt. Pearsall has not been home since Christmas of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it increasingly hard for him to come home.

It took him two days to get home from his Air Force base in Alaska. When he got off the plane, he drove straight to Independence Elementary and took a seat in one of the classroom’s desks.

It was a trip made worth it by this moment, when Ashleigh walks into the class, spots her father, yells “Daddy!” and runs into his arms, all while the class cheers.

Master Sgt. Pearsall has been in the Air Force for just over 20 years now. He will be based in Alaska for 15 more months. There’s no doubt his family will take any quick surprises like this in the meantime.

