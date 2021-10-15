USC Board approves new contract with big raise for Dawn Staley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has approved a new contract for women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley.

The contract change will make her the highest-paid African American head coach in her sport and one of the highest-paid women’s basketball coaches in the country.

The contract has a seven-year duration for $22.4 million, according to officials. The contract will last through the 2027-28 season.

“Dawn Staley is one of the nation’s top coaches, regardless of the sport,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “She has built our women’s basketball program from the ground up, and her teams have produced champions, both on and off the floor.”

School officials announced that Staley’s salary will be $1 million per year with outside compensation starting with $1.9 million in the first year and escalating by $100,000 per year thereafter.

“It’s always been an honor to represent the University of South Carolina, and this contract represents the University’s commitment to supporting me and our women’s basketball program,” Staley said. “Contract negotiations are challenging, but this one was especially important as I knew it could be a benchmark, an example for other universities to invest in their women’s basketball programs, too.”

