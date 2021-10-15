SCHP investigating fatal collision on I-26 in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian has died following a collision with a vehicle on I-26 west.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near mile marker 116.

According to reports, the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when they were struck by a 2006 Chevrolet truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.