SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

SCHP investigating fatal collision on I-26 in Lexington County

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Overnight crash leave one man dead.(WCAX)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian has died following a collision with a vehicle on I-26 west.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near mile marker 116.

According to reports, the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when they were struck by a 2006 Chevrolet truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Alex Murdaugh taken into custody by SLED, waives extradition
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Allen University professor charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor
Local college professor charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor
'No Vaxx? No Masks?' Greer company hiring people who don't want to get vaccinated or wear masks
‘No Vaxx? No Masks?’ Greer company hiring people who don’t want to get vaccinated or wear masks
Robert Brandon Neeley
Lexington County man charged with kidnapping, attempted sexual assault of woman in her home

Latest News

USC Board approves new contract for Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley, UofSC officials address $22.4 million contract deal
Staley, other USC officials address $22.4 million contract deal
Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Alex Murdaugh taken into custody by SLED, waives extradition
Man sentenced to 30 months on gun charges
Columbia man sentenced after waving gun in social media video