SCHP investigating fatal collision on I-26 in Lexington County
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian has died following a collision with a vehicle on I-26 west.
The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near mile marker 116.
According to reports, the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when they were struck by a 2006 Chevrolet truck.
The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
