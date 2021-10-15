SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Rock Hill mother charged with arson, infant found inside dies at hospital

Laquita Henderson
Laquita Henderson(Rock Hill PD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman has been arrested for being responsible for a house fire that her infant child was found inside, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

On Thursday, Rock Hill PD and FD responded to a fire in the 1110 block of Sanders Street. Laquita Henderson, 30, said her home was on fire and her child was inside.

Rock Hill PD investigating after two people found dead inside home

When the FD entered the home, the infant was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation found that Henderson was responsible for the fire and she was charged with second-degree Arson. The investigation is still ongoing and may lead to additional charges.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Alex Murdaugh taken into custody by SLED
Allen University professor charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor
Local college professor charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor
'No Vaxx? No Masks?' Greer company hiring people who don't want to get vaccinated or wear masks
‘No Vaxx? No Masks?’ Greer company hiring people who don’t want to get vaccinated or wear masks
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 893 new COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths Wednesday
Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia around 2:30 p.m. for two people...
Man, woman killed in murder-suicide at local senior living community

Latest News

Blood collection groups like the Blood Connection and the Red Cross say they are in critical...
Thinking of giving blood? Here’s why they’ll ask about your vaccination status
A master sergeant with the U.S. Air Force surprised his daughter at her Rock Hill elementary...
WATCH: Air Force master sergeant surprises daughter at Rock Hill school after 10 months away
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Staying warm, then a big cool down comes Saturday night
UofSC students protest, demand firing of professors accused of sexual harassment
UofSC students protest, demand firing of professors accused of sexual harassment
UofSC students protest, demand firing of professors accused of sexual harassment
UofSC students protest, demand firing of professors accused of sexual harassment