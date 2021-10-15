‘I’ve never seen nothing like that’: Bond denied for Rock Hill mother charged in house fire that led to infant’s death

This article has 233 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 9 seconds.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Bond was denied for a mother in Rock Hill who police say is charged with setting a fire in her home Thursday while her baby was inside.

On Friday, crime scene tape was up in front of the home on Sanders Street in Rock Hill. Firefighters rescued the baby from the home and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late.

The baby, 7-month-old Brianna Henderson, died.

Now the mother, 30-year-old Laquita Henderson, has been arrested and charged with second-degree arson. Investigators say she started the fire.

Adam Turnbull said his relatives lived in the house and he was going to grab his backpack Thursday night when he saw multiple police cars and firetrucks lining the street.

“I’ve never seen nothing like that. I mean this whole block from end to end was just covered in lights and all of that and I knew something was really wrong. And when they told me you know you can’t even grab your bookbag, I knew it was for real,” Turnbull said.

”It got to my heart when I heard that a baby was in the house,” says Donella Bloodsaw, who lives a few houses down from the one on fire.

She knows the father of the baby who died in the house fire very well. She says he works on her house from time to time. So upon hearing the news little Briana was gone, she says she was hurt to her core.

”It was just heart wrenching because you hear about the baby and something like that can just go on doors from where you live at,” says Bloodsaw.

For Turnbull it was not doors down, but at the house his family stays at and where he sometimes works. He approached the porch still filled with Briana’s baby toys. He recalls it like a bad dream he was trying to wake up from until the police snapped him back to reality.

”I was just in shock because I heard what happened but I wasn’t sure if it was true or if it was real and they confirmed it they said yes this has really happened,” says Turnball.

Unfortunately for him and his family, it was. Something he says they are all still processing as they mourn the death of little baby Briana.

”I still don’t know if everybody’s ok,” he says.

As for Bloodsaw, she is turning her thoughts to a higher power so they family can be at peace.

”I pray for her, I pray for him. And you know it’s just really sad,” she says.

The mother is being held in the Moss Justice Center and police say it’s likely more charges could be filed.

