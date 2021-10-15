Foul play suspected in Robeson County woman’s disappearance; 1 arrest made

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities now suspect foul play in a case involving a missing Pee Dee woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly a month.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office released an update Friday on the search for 42-year-old Jessica Lawrence, of St. Pauls. Officials previously said she was last seen leaving her job in Fayetteville, but on Friday revealed she was last seen at her home on Coy Road in St. Pauls on Sept. 26.

Her vehicle, a grey 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was then found Thursday as a result of a traffic stop in Red Springs. A man, later identified as 42-year-old Michael L. Brayboy, of Rowland, was operating the vehicle and was arrested as a result of the stop.

In a statement, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins asked for the public’s help for any information on Brayboy either in the vehicle or with Lawrence at the time of her disapperance.

“We have reason to believe foul play is involved,” he said. “Obviously, we can’t discuss details of where the investigation is at this point but many leads have been established and evidence has been obtained.”

Brayboy was charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender, a charge unrelated to the investigation. He’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond as of Friday.

The investigation is ongoing, and Lawrence is still missing as of Friday. She’s described as 5′5″ and around 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

