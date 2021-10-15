First Alert Forecast: Staying warm, then a big cool down comes Saturday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are going to be close to record highs today and we have mid 80s tomorrow. A major cold front approaches in the late afternoon hours Saturday and it brings much cooler weather!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Mostly sunny and hot today with highs in the upper 80s.

· It will be breezy Saturday as the front arrives, expect gusts around 15-20mph.

· Highs Saturday are in the mid 80s and as the front passes there’s a 20% chance of a brief shower/storm.

· Temps drop to the low 50s Sunday morning, highs are near 70 by the afternoon with breezy winds.

· Monday morning is even cooler with lows in the mid 40s!

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ve got another warm day today as a ridge of high pressure builds over the southeastern states. Highs today reach the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Our record high is from 1985 and is 90, we’ll be close to that!

Saturday a strong cold front moves into the region. It is strong as it has a lot of cooler air behind it. But it is moisture-starved, so we’re only expecting a 20% chance of some showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Before the cooler air arrives, expect our high temps to reach the mid 80s. The wind will pick up by the afternoon and it will gust up to 15-20mph. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout most of the day.

The cooler air surges south into the Palmetto state Sunday morning cooling us down to 51. High temperatures are near 70 with sunny skies and breezy winds.

High pressure builds for Monday and Tuesday and that keeps us sunny. Lows are in the mid 40s for both mornings and highs reach the mid to upper 70s.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics. An area of low pressure near east of the Bahamas has a low chance of tropical development in the next few days. Chances are around 10% for now. We’ll keep an eye on the low as it drifts northeast.

The final name on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane List is Wanda.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and breezy with a few spotty showers (20%).

Sunday: Sunny and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Sunshine with highs in the low 70s after a start in the 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s after a start in the 40s.

