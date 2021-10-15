SkyView
Deputies: More than 4 pounds of marijuana, other drugs seized at Sumter County house

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County deputies said they seized more than four pounds of weed and other drugs at a Sumter County home.

Investigators were serving a search warrant near the 4200 block of Blanche Road on September 29 when they found 2,076 grams (about 4.5 pounds), 3.1 grams of cocaine, 2.3 grams of crack cocaine and $769 in cash, according to deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office,

Tavares K. McFadden, 29. was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a stolen weapon which was also found on the scene.

McFadden was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on September 30 after making bond.

