Crash on I-26 West in Cayce blocks all westbound lanes, multiple agencies assisting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 West near Cayce has blocked all westbound lanes and traffic has come to a complete stop.

The crash happened at Exit 116 (I-77) in Cayce, according to the Dept. of Transportation.

According to troopers, there were injuries in the crash but no other details have been released yet.

🚨Lexington🚨 I 26 west is slow moving at the 116mm due to a crash that occurred a little after 7:00am. Expect delays if you are coming up I26 west from the orangeburg area. pic.twitter.com/T7GHphOceq — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) October 15, 2021

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Cayce Dept. of Public Safety are working to clear the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

