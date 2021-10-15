SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Crash on I-26 West in Cayce blocks all westbound lanes, multiple agencies assisting

Crash on I-26 West in Cayce blocks all westbound lanes, multiple agencies assisting
Crash on I-26 West in Cayce blocks all westbound lanes, multiple agencies assisting(SCDOT)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 West near Cayce has blocked all westbound lanes and traffic has come to a complete stop.

The crash happened at Exit 116 (I-77) in Cayce, according to the Dept. of Transportation.

According to troopers, there were injuries in the crash but no other details have been released yet.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Cayce Dept. of Public Safety are working to clear the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Alex Murdaugh taken into custody by SLED
Allen University professor charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor
Local college professor charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor
'No Vaxx? No Masks?' Greer company hiring people who don't want to get vaccinated or wear masks
‘No Vaxx? No Masks?’ Greer company hiring people who don’t want to get vaccinated or wear masks
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 893 new COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths Wednesday
Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia around 2:30 p.m. for two people...
Man, woman killed in murder-suicide at local senior living community

Latest News

Blood collection groups like the Blood Connection and the Red Cross say they are in critical...
Thinking of giving blood? Here’s why they’ll ask about your vaccination status
A master sergeant with the U.S. Air Force surprised his daughter at her Rock Hill elementary...
WATCH: Air Force master sergeant surprises daughter at Rock Hill school after 10 months away
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Staying warm, then a big cool down comes Saturday night
UofSC students protest, demand firing of professors accused of sexual harassment
UofSC students protest, demand firing of professors accused of sexual harassment