Columbia man sentenced after waving gun in social media video

Man sentenced to 30 months on gun charges
Man sentenced to 30 months on gun charges(CPD)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been sentenced to federal prison for gun charges.

Kevin Shacqile Roney, 26, was sentenced by a judge to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the Columbia Police Department, evidence presented in court showed that on August 18, 2019, officers in the Five Points area observed an individual, later identified as Roney, stash something underneath bushes near a parking lot. Officers discovered that the item was a loaded 9mm handgun. When Roney tried to get the firearm an hour later, he was arrested by police who had set up surveillance.

After further investigation, a social media video was discovered from May 2020 where Roney, who had been released on state bonds, had another firearm in his possession.

Roney is not allowed to have firearms and ammunition based on his felony convictions: unlawful carrying of a weapon, 3rd-degree burglary and 2nd-degree assault and battery.

Roney was given 30 months to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision, according to CPD.

