SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Shoppers say they can’t find certain items in grocery stores

By Lauren Adams
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Since the pandemic began, shoppers say it’s been hard to find certain items in the grocery and other department stores.

WIS went out to find out what type of items have been hard to find on local shelves.

Those items include:

  • Gatorade
  • Heinz Mushroom Brown Gravy
  • Jimmy Dean breakfast products
  • Bottled water
  • Chicken
  • Cat food
  • Cat litter
  • Capri Suns
  • Lunchables
  • Claxton Farm whole chicken
  • Corn dogs
  • Juice boxes
  • Zero sugar sodas
  • Milo tea

Shoppers say they also can’t find things like shampoo, aluminum foil, or bottled water.

The Piggly Wiggly on Devine Street said the problem is there will be one thing the company can’t find, such as materials for packaging or ink to print labels, and that creates a temporary shortage.

The grocery store says that before the pandemic they could get 95% of what they needed, but now it’s down to 65%. They say they’re happy despite the shortage because at least they still have food and drinks to sell.

Truck drivers say they have not seen a decreased in their freight due to the pandemic.

One truck driver said his freight has actually increased with home building supplies, which he believes is good for his business.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia around 2:30 p.m. for two people...
Man, woman killed in murder-suicide at local senior living community
Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Alex Murdaugh taken into custody by SLED
Westwood High School on lockout, officials search for suspect in area
Westwood High School lockout lifted, officials search for suspect in fatal shooting
Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 893 new COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths Wednesday

Latest News

Cornhole World Championships comes to Montgomery
Organizers gear up for the first Big Ern Cornhole Tournament benefitting Midlands children
Organizers gear up for the first Big Ern Cornhole Tournament benefitting Midlands children
Organizers gear up for the first Big Ern Cornhole Tournament benefitting Midlands children
SC nonprofit partners with Amazon to offer safety tools to domestic violence, sexual assault...
SC nonprofit partners with Amazon to offer safety tools to domestic violence, sexual assault survivors
Fresh fruit and vegetable market opens in ‘food swamp’ Booker Washington Heights neighborhood
Fresh fruit and vegetable market opens in ‘food swamp’ Booker Washington Heights neighborhood