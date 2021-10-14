Shoppers say they can’t find certain items in grocery stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Since the pandemic began, shoppers say it’s been hard to find certain items in the grocery and other department stores.

WIS went out to find out what type of items have been hard to find on local shelves.

Those items include:

Gatorade

Heinz Mushroom Brown Gravy

Jimmy Dean breakfast products

Bottled water

Chicken

Cat food

Cat litter

Capri Suns

Lunchables

Claxton Farm whole chicken

Corn dogs

Juice boxes

Zero sugar sodas

Milo tea

Shoppers say they also can’t find things like shampoo, aluminum foil, or bottled water.

The Piggly Wiggly on Devine Street said the problem is there will be one thing the company can’t find, such as materials for packaging or ink to print labels, and that creates a temporary shortage.

The grocery store says that before the pandemic they could get 95% of what they needed, but now it’s down to 65%. They say they’re happy despite the shortage because at least they still have food and drinks to sell.

Truck drivers say they have not seen a decreased in their freight due to the pandemic.

One truck driver said his freight has actually increased with home building supplies, which he believes is good for his business.

