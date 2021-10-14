SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC’s Tim Scott gives early nod to McMaster in governor race

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks to reporters amid ongoing negotiations on the...
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks to reporters amid ongoing negotiations on the infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Scott didn't endorse a primary candidate in South Carolina's 2018 gubernatorial race, but for 2022, he's offering an early nod to incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster. Next month, Scott is the special guest at a fundraiser for McMaster's reelection campaign, according to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)(Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | AP)
By Meg Kinnard
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Gov. Henry McMaster have endorsed each other in their Republican primary races for 2022.

And Scott will be a special guest at a fundraiser for McMaster’s reelection campaign next month.

McMaster has yet to draw a primary opponent with significant fundraising, though Greenville businessman John Warren — who largely self-funded his campaign and forced McMaster into a runoff in 2018 — hasn’t ruled out trying again.

Scott is the Senate’s only Black Republican and says this will be his last Senate campaign.

He’s being mentioned as a possible contender for president in 2024 and is already traveling to early-voting states.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia around 2:30 p.m. for two people...
Two found dead at local senior living community identified
Treveon Nelson
Bond denied for teen accused of killing Sanaa Amenhotep
Former Columbia firefighter sues city over alleged inaction in regard to sexual assault and...
Former Columbia firefighter sues city over alleged inaction in regard to sexual assault and harassment claims
Department of Corrections investigating after Kershaw correctional officer stabbed, held hostage by inmate
Westwood High School on lockout, officials search for suspect in area
Westwood High School lockout lifted, officials search for suspect in fatal shooting

Latest News

Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia around 2:30 p.m. for two people...
Two found dead at local senior living community identified
Two found dead at local senior living community identified
Two found dead at local senior living community identified
Lawmakers did not meet Tuesday after the Senate president canceled the special session, and...
Groups seek lawmakers’ return to Columbia to take up redistricting in lawsuit
SC nonprofit partners with Amazon to offer safety tools to domestic violence, sexual assault...
SC nonprofit partners with Amazon to offer safety tools to domestic violence, sexual assault survivors