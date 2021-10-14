SC’s Tim Scott gives early nod to McMaster in governor race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Gov. Henry McMaster have endorsed each other in their Republican primary races for 2022.

And Scott will be a special guest at a fundraiser for McMaster’s reelection campaign next month.

McMaster has yet to draw a primary opponent with significant fundraising, though Greenville businessman John Warren — who largely self-funded his campaign and forced McMaster into a runoff in 2018 — hasn’t ruled out trying again.

Scott is the Senate’s only Black Republican and says this will be his last Senate campaign.

He’s being mentioned as a possible contender for president in 2024 and is already traveling to early-voting states.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.