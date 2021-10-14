SkyView
Organizers gear up for the first Big Ern Cornhole Tournament benefitting Midlands children

By Hannah Cumler
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s cornhole for a cause! And it’s happening this weekend in a Lake Carolina community.

The first-annual “Big Ern Cornhole Tourney” is set to take place Saturday, October 16 at Village Green in Harborside off of Lake Carolina Boulevard.

The tournament is a new event, created to kick off the “Freezin for a Reason” season.

Event organizers typically polar plunge into Lake Carolina every year to raise money for Children’s Charities of the Midlands.

This year, they decided to add the cornhole tournament as another annual event to help raise money for the organization.

All proceeds raised at the tournament will go directly to Children’s Charities of the Midlands.

For those interested in participating in the competition, you can register as a team or as an individual.

Team registration costs $100 and individual registration is $75.

Once teams are finalized, brackets are announced by randomly picking team placements.

There will be cash prizes for top place finishers -- first place receives $500, second place receives $250 and third place receives $75.

For those not competing -- family and friends are invited to watch. There will be food and drinks available on-site.

For more information on registration and the tournament schedule, visit the event’s website.

