Murdaugh charged in connection with misappropriated funds in housekeeper’s death settlement

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says Alex Murdaugh was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Saturday in Richland County in Columbia, South Carolina.

This comes after SLED announced Murdaugh had been charged in connection with misappropriated funds from a wrongful death settlement for the family of his longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. Murdaugh is charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

He is expected to have a hearing in Richland County Tuesday, October 19.

Richard Alexander Murdaugh

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been charged in connection with misappropriated funds from a wrongful death settlement for the family of his longtime housekeeper, State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents say.

Murdaugh is charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said.

Agents with SLED and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement took Murdaugh into custody Thursday morning upon his release from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando, Fla.

The charges stem from a SLED investigation into the settlement funds in the death of Gloria Satterfield.

Murdaugh was booked into Orange County Corrections where he will be held until he receives an extradition hearing. Upon extradition being granted or waived, he will be brought back to South Carolina to receive a bond hearing.

Originally, attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin said they expect SLED agents to bring Murdaugh to Beaufort County where he will appear before a magistrate judge for a bond hearing Friday. However, the Attorney General’s Office says a bond hearing will not be held Friday.

“We have not seen the warrants but have been informed that he is charged with two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses relating to the settlement proceeds from the estate of Gloria Satterfield,” Harpootlian and Griffin said in the statement. “Alex intends to fully cooperate with this investigation, as he has with the investigation into the murder of his wife and son. He deeply regrets that his actions have distracted from the efforts to solve their murders.”

Jim Griffin’s secretary says the extradition hearing is set to take place Friday at 1 p.m. in Florida.

After that, the office of one of his attorneys says the earliest the bond hearing will happen is Monday. Thursday, after Murdock was arrested, we heard from the lawyer representing the Satterfield estate, Eric Bland. He says he wishes Murdock was arrested sooner.

“Based on his past behavior I am disappointed that it took as long as it did to arrest him because he has had the better part of a month and a half to manipulate his money, to move it around, to take certain actions. He’s already shown he’s a dangerous man,” Bland said.

Now if you remember, we were in Hampton County about a month ago when Alex Murdaugh had his first bond hearing, but that was for charges related to his attempted suicide. These are completely different charges.

The Hampton County Detention center knew Murdaugh was going to be brought their way at least a day before he was transferred, but Thursday as WTOC went around the Beaufort County Magistrate and Detention Center, nobody had heard any concrete plans about him being brought here. We’ll be following all of this of course as it unfolds and bring you updates as soon as we learn them.

You can view a complete timeline of the Murdaugh case below:

