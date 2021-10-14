Man, woman killed in murder-suicide at local senior living community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has determined that a shooting that left two dead at a local senior living community was a murder-suicide.

On October 12, deputies were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia around 2:30 p.m. for two injured people found inside of an apartment at 2300 Clemson Road.

Both had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 83-year-old David Sprague and 86-year-old Phyllis Sprague. They were husband and wife.

An investigation determined that this incident was a murder-suicide. Officals say David shot his wife Phyllis before shooting himself.

Investigators believe that health issues may have been a factor in the shooting.

