Loaded gun found on Statesboro High campus, suspect arrested

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County School System said a suspect is in custody after a loaded gun was found on the Statesboro High School campus on Thursday.

District officials say the suspect did not have the weapon when it was discovered. The district says a tip led an adult in the building to find the gun inside of a backpack.

That backpack was inside a file cabinet in a classroom.

Police arrested a 17 year old student after a report of a gun at Statesboro High School. Superintendent Charles Wilson says administrators and school resource officers started investigating immediately.

“There was a loaded pistol in a bookbag in a file cabinet. We were able to identify and a suspect was arrested,” Wilson said.

After two incidents within a week at the same school, Bulloch County’s superintendent says they’re dealing with these as criminal cases, not just discipline matters.

The arrest comes seven days after a large fight on campus in which a half-dozen students were arrested by police and other law enforcement.

“They will both be dealt with firmly, and harshly, and severely in relation to what the expectations of this school system are.”

He says students and teachers deserve a safe place to learn and shouldn’t have to worry about violence or the threat of violence.

“Those who violate the expectations, on the severity of this level, are going to be removed from our schools.”

He says they’re working on further measures to make schools safer, some you might readily notice and some you might not, whatever helps keep students and teachers safe.

