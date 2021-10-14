SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Jason Aldean’s equipment bus crashes, country singer expected to perform tonight

By WSAZ News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – The bus carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the interstate Thursday morning.

WSAZ said the traffic accident happened around 5 a.m. on I-64 East in Huntington, West Virginia.

Aldean was not on the bus at the time, and police said no one was hurt.

The country singer is set to perform at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday as part of his 2021 Back in the Saddle tour.

Aldean kicked off his tour in August in Virginia Beach and wraps up at the end of October with back-to-back shows across Florida.

“Being on the road makes all of us – the band, the crew and me – happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years,” Aldean said in a news release posted on his website.

Most recently, the country singer announced his upcoming 10th studio album, Macon, Georgia. Aldean plans to roll out 30 tracks, 20 new songs and at least one live hit off each of his previous albums.

According to his website, the first 15 songs are set to be released on Nov. 12, 2021, with the full release of his album slated for April 22, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia around 2:30 p.m. for two people...
Two found dead at local senior living community identified
Westwood High School on lockout, officials search for suspect in area
Westwood High School lockout lifted, officials search for suspect in fatal shooting
Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina
Michael Dion McGee, Michael Dione McGee III, Gracy Ann McGee, and Gerald J.L. McGee
3 children reported missing in Orangeburg, believed to be with father
Multiple agencies searching in Newberry for suspect in shoplifting ring
4 arrested in Newberry shoplifting ring

Latest News

Police say a postal worker was shot and killed while delivering mail Wednesday afternoon in...
Ex-girlfriend accused of killing postal worker delivering mail
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
S.C. lawyer Murdaugh charged with stealing insurance settlements from dead housekeeper’s family
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel debates Moderna, J&J COVID shots for booster