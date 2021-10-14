SkyView
CPD Deputy Cheif pleads with public for information about 6 unsolved murders

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for community assistance to help solve a number of murders involving young adults and teens.

These cases include:

Police say they believe that there were witnesses in most of these investigations that remain open.

“This will be the first holiday season these parents spend without their children and that’s heartbreaking,” said CPD Deputy Chief Melron Kelly. “We just want to appeal to the public to continue to come forward with information.”

Police believe witnesses are not coming forward for fear of retaliation but they say that information can be given anonymously, and that any piece of information could be key to crack these cases and bring some closure for the victim’s families.

“I just wanna find justice and know who hurt my child,” said Trinity Sanders’ mother.

For Deputy Chief Kelly who was born and raised in Columbia, these crimes are personal.

“Mr. Henry, I knew his family,” said Kelly. “His mother watched my sister and I.”

CPD adding they have not given up on any of these cases.

“These are someone’s children, these are someone’s brothers and sisters, so we just wanna make sure never stop searching for the people who did this,” said Kelly.

If you are one of those people who witnessed one of these deadly shootings or if you have any information, you can always leave an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

