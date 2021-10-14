SkyView
Couple finds pet Chihuahua as stowaway in suitcase

By Addison Barthold and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Jared and Kristi Owens were excited for their trip to Las Vegas a few weekends back.

It was business as usual at the Lubbock airport, until check-in. At the Southwest Airlines counter, the last thing they expected to see was their dog.

“They put it on the scale and this bag is basically like five, five-and-a-half pounds overweight,” Jared Owens said. “Really quick we’re like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to rearrange some stuff.’”

He said the bag was opened and “there’s our dog, out of my boot, coming out of my boot with his head bopping up.”

Icky, the family’s tiny Chihuahua, had hidden inside Jared’s boot.

Jared said despite their surprise, burrowing is something they expect from Icky.

“She’s the burrower. That’s what she does. She burrows in clothes, she burrows in... obviously suitcases now.”

Cathy Cook was the employee at the Southwest counter who helped Jared and Kristi, and even offered to watch little Icky while the family was gone. Jared said Southwest Airlines is lucky to have such a wonderful employee.

“They’ve got a heck of an employee in Cathy,” he said. “She went above and beyond.”

Jared said he is thankful they were able to find Icky before they had actually boarded a plane.

“Thank goodness we found this dog because you would have gotten to Vegas and you probably would have had a deceased animal in your bag.”

Jared and Kristi said Icky is OK, and is still loving her new suitcase home.

Copyright 2021 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

