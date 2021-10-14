SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Alex Murdaugh taken into custody by SLED

Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.(Orange County Dept. of Corrections)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alex Murdaugh was taken into custody by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to be charged in connection with the alleged misappropriated settlement funds in his former housekeeper’s death.

Murdaugh was taken into custody by SLED agents at a rehabilitation facility in Orlando. He is charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, according to SLED.

Murdaugh is being held in Orange County Corrections until he can be extradited. Once back in the state, officials say he’ll receive a bond hearing.

A spokesperson for Murdaugh says he’ll be back in Beaufort on Friday for the bond hearing.

“Today is merely one more step in a long process for justice for the many victims in these investigations. I want to commend the hard work and dedication that our agents have shown over the last four months, said SLED Chief Mark Keel. They will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of those who were victimized by Alex Murdaugh and others. As I have said previously, we are committed to following the facts wherever they may lead us and we will not stop until justice is served.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia around 2:30 p.m. for two people...
Two found dead at local senior living community identified
Westwood High School on lockout, officials search for suspect in area
Westwood High School lockout lifted, officials search for suspect in fatal shooting
Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina
Michael Dion McGee, Michael Dione McGee III, Gracy Ann McGee, and Gerald J.L. McGee
3 children reported missing in Orangeburg, believed to be with father
Multiple agencies searching in Newberry for suspect in shoplifting ring
4 arrested in Newberry shoplifting ring

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Wells family thanks community on YouTube page
FILE - United Airlines planes are seen parked at San Francisco International Airport with a...
Judge bars United from putting unvaccinated workers on leave
Gov. McMaster says he will not stop businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations
Gov. McMaster says he will not stop businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Strong cold front arrives Saturday, cools us down Sunday