Alex Murdaugh taken into custody by SLED

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alex Murdaugh was taken into custody by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to be charged in connection with the alleged misappropriated settlement funds in his former housekeeper’s death.

Murdaugh was taken into custody by SLED agents at a rehabilitation facility in Orlando. He is charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, according to SLED.

Murdaugh is being held in Orange County Corrections until he can be extradited. Once back in the state, officials say he’ll receive a bond hearing.

A spokesperson for Murdaugh says he’ll be back in Beaufort on Friday for the bond hearing.

“Today is merely one more step in a long process for justice for the many victims in these investigations. I want to commend the hard work and dedication that our agents have shown over the last four months, said SLED Chief Mark Keel. They will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of those who were victimized by Alex Murdaugh and others. As I have said previously, we are committed to following the facts wherever they may lead us and we will not stop until justice is served.”

