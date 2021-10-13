SkyView
Westwood High School on lockout, officials search for suspect in area

Westwood High School on lockout, officials search for suspect in area(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Westwood High School is on lockout due to a search for a suspect in a crime in the immediate area.

School district officials say the school was put on lockout, meaning operations inside the building continue, around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement told school officials that they were looking for a suspect in the Wren Creek neighborhood.

No one is allowed in or out of the school at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

