Unofficial tally puts Tifani Moore in 800 vote lead in Lexington Richland 5 board seat race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An unofficial tally from the Richland County Voter Registration and Elections office has Tifani Moore in the lead to be the next Lexington-Richland 5 school board member.
23 of the 25 precincts have reported Moore with an 802 vote lead, with failsafe and provisional ballots yet to be tallied.
Moore is leading Haley Griggs and Jeff Herring in the race to fill Ed White’s seat.
If her lead is maintained, Moore will serve the remainder of White’s original term and the seat will be up for election again in 2022.
The special election was called after White resigned in protest over then-Superintendent Christina Melton’s resignation.
White alleged other members of the board created a “hostile” and “abusive” environment for Melton, forcing her out.
Board Chair Jan Hammond has denied those claims and led an effort to censure White.
Moore ran on greater transparency from the district and safety measures for children, including mask mandates if necessary.
Moore won a wide majority of the absentee ballots, claiming 93 out of the 118 casts (78.8 percent).
Out of the absentee ballots cast, 54 were in-person while 64 were by mail.
The Richland-Lexington School District Five election certification will be announced this Friday at noon.
This story will be updated.
