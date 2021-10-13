SkyView
Unofficial tally puts Tifani Moore in 800 vote lead in Lexington Richland 5 board seat race

By Chris Joseph
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An unofficial tally from the Richland County Voter Registration and Elections office has Tifani Moore in the lead to be the next Lexington-Richland 5 school board member.

23 of the 25 precincts have reported Moore with an 802 vote lead, with failsafe and provisional ballots yet to be tallied.

Moore is leading Haley Griggs and Jeff Herring in the race to fill Ed White’s seat.

RELATED | Special election for open Lexington Richland District 5 school board Tuesday

If her lead is maintained, Moore will serve the remainder of White’s original term and the seat will be up for election again in 2022.

The special election was called after White resigned in protest over then-Superintendent Christina Melton’s resignation.

RELATED | Lexington-Richland School District 5 superintendent announces resignation
RELATED | Interim superintendent named for LR5 as district releases settlement info with Dr. Melton

White alleged other members of the board created a “hostile” and “abusive” environment for Melton, forcing her out.

Board Chair Jan Hammond has denied those claims and led an effort to censure White.

RELATED | Now-former LR5 School Board member calls out board over superintendent resignation
RELATED | LR5 board censures Ed White after his resignation, letter decrying their actions

Moore ran on greater transparency from the district and safety measures for children, including mask mandates if necessary.

Moore won a wide majority of the absentee ballots, claiming 93 out of the 118 casts (78.8 percent).

Out of the absentee ballots cast, 54 were in-person while 64 were by mail.

The Richland-Lexington School District Five election certification will be announced this Friday at noon.

This story will be updated.

