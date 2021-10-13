Two found dead at local senior living community identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two dead at a local senior living community Tuesday.

David Sprague, 83, and Phyllis Sprague, 86, have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

The Coroner and Sheriff’s office are working together in the investigation.

Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia around 2:30 p.m. for two injured people found inside of an apartment at 2300 Clemson Road.

Both had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing but there is not believed to be a threat to the community.

This story will be updated.

