SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

School concerned about sportsmanship after new soccer record

A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a...
A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.(Tsuji // Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.

The backlash over Kevin Hubbell’s performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board.

There’s support for sending a protest to the Benzie Central school board. Hubbell is one of the best players in Michigan.

He scored 16 goals in a 17-0 victory by Benzie Central over Kingsley, setting state and national records for most goals.

Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith says it was a “cheap shot” against a young team.

The Benzie Central coach says he wasn’t trying to humiliate an opponent by keeping Hubbell on offense.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia around 2:30 p.m. for two people...
Two found dead at local senior living community
Treveon Nelson
Bond denied for teen accused of killing Sanaa Amenhotep
Former Columbia firefighter sues city over alleged inaction in regard to sexual assault and...
Former Columbia firefighter sues city over alleged inaction in regard to sexual assault and harassment claims
Department of Corrections investigating after Kershaw correctional officer stabbed, held hostage by inmate
Midlands man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges
Midlands man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Latest News

William Shatner talks to Jeff Bezos about the experience of going to space.
William Shatner: Going to space profound experience
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
A man rides his bike past the closed main entrance of the international border bridge that...
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
Solo sailor Dustin Reynolds is on the verge of completing a record-setting voyage around the...
Sailor who lost limbs in crash nears end of globe-crossing solo voyage
FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows...
Justices seem set to revive marathon bomber’s death sentence