RCSD: Man arrested for attempted murder

Deputies responded to 1231 Longreen Parkway off Clemson Road for reports of a shooting.(WCAX)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man Wednesday after an argument at a local restaurant turned violent on Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to 1231 Longreen Parkway off Clemson Road for reports of a shooting. They also received a report from a local hospital that a gunshot victim had arrived.

The investigation determined that 22-year-old Branston Fulton pulled out a gun and shot at the victim, striking him in the lower body.

Fulton was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

He has been booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

