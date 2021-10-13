Orangeburg man charged with murder after elderly man dies from assault injuries

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff Department announced a man’s assault charge has been upgraded to murder after an elderly man died of his injuries.

Deputies said 28-year-old Quincy Carr is charged with murder in connection with a brutal assault at an assisted living home.

“This individual was originally charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after the incident occurred,” the sheriff said. “That has now been changed due to the victim succumbing to his injuries.”

The two victims were 79 and 54 years old. The incident happened on September 24 when a resident assaulted two elderly residents at a Benthomp Road assisted living home.

Deputies found the 79-year-old man on the floor “with blood on his face and the floor,” per reports.

Carr was charged with simple assault for punching the 54-year-old in the face. That charge still stands, however, the 79-year-old victim was “flown to a trauma hospital due to his injuries,” according to the report.

Deputies said Carr had been at the home for two days prior to the assaults.

A charge of murder carries a minimum of 30 years and up to life in prison and Carr was formally given his rights during a hearing on Wednesday.

