Multiple agencies searching in Newberry for suspects in shoplifting ring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple agencies are searching in Newberry County for suspects believed to be a part of a shoplifting ring.

Deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of Love Travel Plaza Wednesday morning after receiving a call about several suspected shoplifters at the Pilot gas station on SC-773.

Employees described the vehicle the suspects left the scene in and said they were traveling West on I-26. A deputy spotted the vehicle at another gas station on SC-219 at I-26 near the St. Philip’s community.

Two of the suspects were captured at the second location and two more ran into the woods next to the gas station, according to officials. The two suspects currently on the run are described as white males, one wearing camouflage and a red bandana as a face cover and the other wearing a light blue jacket and a red ball cap.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) bloodhounds are assisting in the search along with the Newberry Police Department.

Officials believe the suspects are wanted by other agencies as well.

If you have any information, call 911.

Deputies are advising the St. Philip’s community to remove their keys from their vehicles and lock their doors due to the possibility that the suspects are dangerous.

