McMaster urges Congress to protect auto workers, manufacturers from possible discriminatory legislation

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster is asking Congress to reject a piece of legislation that he thinks would discriminate against state auto workers and manufacturers in regard to electric vehicle manufacturers.

The legislation gives tax credits to electric vehicle manufacturers with collective bargaining agreements or negotiations between employers and employees.

“We are deeply concerned that Congress is considering legislation that not only discriminates against certain American workers but also undermines the efforts by automotive manufacturers to grow the electric vehicle market and meet broader climate goals,” wrote Governor McMaster. “Specifically, among other limitations, Congress is considering legislation that will give increased tax credits to electric vehicles built by U.S. factories where employees have a collective bargaining agreement. The proposal will discriminate against autoworkers and car companies in our state simply because these workers have chosen not to unionize.”

McMaster says the most effective way to grow electric vehicle manufacturing is to grow the market through product offerings and incentives to reduce costs. He says they want the vehicles to be competitive and to succeed but not while putting other vehicles at a disadvantage.

“The U.S. government should first and foremost pursue policies that encourage and develop the U.S. electric vehicle market, including making consumer incentives available to all manufacturers,” said McMaster.

