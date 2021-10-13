First Alert Forecast: A cold front brings cooler weather to the Midlands by Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking big temperature changes on the way to the Midlands.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

· More sunshine and warm temperatures are on the way through the end of the week.

· On Thursday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the area. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s.

· More sunshine is in your forecast for Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s in a few communities by Friday afternoon.

· A cold front pushes through the area Saturday, giving way to a few isolated showers and possibly a storm or two (20%). Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Highs will drop back into the lower 70s Sunday and Monday. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s.

· Keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Get ready for some more warm weather, along with a good dose of sunshine. However, big temperature changes are coming.

On Thursday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the second day of the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia. We’re expecting dry weather throughout the day. It will be warm, too. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s by Friday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday. A cold front will move east through the Midlands Saturday, giving way to a few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Rain chances are around 20% for now. Highest rain chances will likely be north of the Midlands, but we’ll watch the forecast for you.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

By Sunday, we’ll see cooler temperatures back in the area. Highs will be in the lower 70s by Sunday and Monday. Low temperatures will drop drastically into the mid to upper 40s! Wow!

Highs will remain in the mid 70s by Wednesday and Thursday next week.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics. An area of low pressure near east of the Bahamas has a low chance of tropical development in the next few days. Chances are around 10% for now. We’ll keep an eye on the low as it drifts northeast.

The final name on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane List is Wanda.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low temperatures in the 60s.

Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s & lower 70s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.