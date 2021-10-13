SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

3 children reported missing in Orangeburg, believed to be with father

Michael Dion McGee, Michael Dione McGee III, Gracy Ann McGee, and Gerald J.L. McGee
Michael Dion McGee, Michael Dione McGee III, Gracy Ann McGee, and Gerald J.L. McGee(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Three children have been reported missing after a scheduled visit with their father, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

The children, 9-year-old Michael Dione McGee III, 7-year-old Gracy Ann McGee, and 4-year-old Gerald J.L. McGee, were picked up on October 2 by their father.

Their father, 27-year-old Michael Dion McGee, was supposed to return the children on October 3 but failed to do so, according to reports.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety believes McGee and the children may be traveling by bus through Atlanta in hopes of making it to Tennessee.

McGee is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. Officals say he is a resident of Tennessee.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the McGee or the three children is urged to contact investigator Sam Jenkins at 1-803-664-1347 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia around 2:30 p.m. for two people...
Two found dead at local senior living community identified
Treveon Nelson
Bond denied for teen accused of killing Sanaa Amenhotep
Former Columbia firefighter sues city over alleged inaction in regard to sexual assault and...
Former Columbia firefighter sues city over alleged inaction in regard to sexual assault and harassment claims
Department of Corrections investigating after Kershaw correctional officer stabbed, held hostage by inmate
Midlands man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges
Midlands man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Latest News

Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia around 2:30 p.m. for two people...
Two found dead at local senior living community identified
Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina
McMaster urges Congress to protect auto workers, manufacturers from possible discriminatory...
McMaster urges Congress to protect auto workers, manufacturers from possible discriminatory legislation
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 893 new COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths Wednesday