Victim walks to elementary school after apartment shooting, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Police arrested a man after a shooting at an Upstate apartment complex Tuesday morning forced an elementary school on lockdown.

In a Facebook post, the Spartanburg Police Department said the shooting happened at Fernwood Glendale Apartments, at 1514 Fernwood Glendale Road.

The person who was shot walked across the street to Jesse Boyd Elementary School, the post said.

The incident did not occur on the school’s property.

Spartanburg District 7 Chief Communications Officer Beth Lancaster said the victim asked for help and someone at the school called EMS.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital, Lancaster said.

The victim told police the suspect is his stepfather, Sammy Ellis.

Police said they quickly located and arrested the man, and the school was taken off lockdown.

“Our Jesse Boyd staff handled the situation beautifully, remaining calm and focused and acting decisively as they followed protocol,” Lancaster said. “We thank them for their leadership throughout this situation.”

