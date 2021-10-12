SkyView
Two found dead at local senior living community

Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia around 2:30 p.m. for two people...
Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia around 2:30 p.m. for two people found dead inside of an apartment at 2300 Clemson Road.(Dakota News Now)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two dead at a local senior living community today.

Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia around 2:30 p.m. for two injured people found inside of an apartment at 2300 Clemson Road.

Both had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing but there is not believed to be a threat to the community.

This story will be updated.

