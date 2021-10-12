Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: New litter cleanup opportunities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, some great opportunities for those of you in the counties of Orangeburg and Sumter to pick up litter and clean your area of the Midlands.

To Orangeburg County where Palmetto Pride says there are several chances in the area to get involved. You pick the date starting this Saturday, October 16 through the end of the month. You also pick the time of day you’d like to collect trash. Call one of the following numbers to register:

Orangeburg County Litter Control at 803-533-6162

Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful at 803-534-2409, ext. 8903

Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful at 803-534-2409, ext. 8918

You’ll receive the bags, grabbers, gloves and vests for your trash cleanup.

The City of Sumter in partnership with Sumter County, the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce, and Palmetto Pride are hosting Community clean-up days. And they’re asking for your help.

This Saturday, October 16th and then Saturday, December 18th, you can volunteer your time and energy. The groups sponsoring these trash pickups will supply you with gloves, trash bags, safety vests, and trash grabbers. There are several cleanup locations, so go to https://www.sumtersc.gov/departments/codes-enforcement/litter-prevention/community-clean-days.

If you get a picture to me of you or your crew cleaning up litter, I’ll highlight you on one of my upcoming Talkin’ Trash Tuesday segments. Send it with all the details to dawndy@wistv.com.

And you always can go to Palmetto Pride’s website at https://www.palmettopride.org/platforms for more opportunities throughout the state.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.