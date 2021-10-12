Officials: 2-year-old died from gunshot wound to head in Orangeburg homicide by child abuse case

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says preliminary autopsy results for a 2-year-old that died in a suspected homicide by child abuse case died from a gunshot wound to the head.

On Monday an officer was dispatched to Regional Medical Center in reference to a child that passed away.

The mother told hospital staff that she heard the front door open and got up to found the child laying on the floor, bleeding from the head and not breathing.

Officials say the child died at 2030 Russell Street. When they arrived at the home, they found blood in the doorway and on the bedroom floor.

Deputies and the mother then rushed the child to the hospital, and he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have a few people they are questioning, but have not pressed charges yet. A male subject was listed on the incident report as a suspect, but officials are not releasing his name.

“I think they should be in jail for life. It’s unforgivable in my book,” said Orangeburg resident Abigail Oldfield.

“That makes me sick to my stomach. I don’t know how anyone could do that honestly I’m speechless,” said another resident, Sydney Scott.

While investigators were on the scene of the house, they found three malnourished pit bulls in the backyard. According to the incident report, none of the animals had food or water.

One weighed 10 pounds, one had a distended stomach full of worms and no muscle mass, and one had a prolapsed rectum and needed immediate medical attention.

Investigators are looking into the potential of those dogs harming the child as they did say they noticed a bruised and swollen eye and blood on the back of the boy’s head in the hospital.

With any information on the death of this child, please call the police.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation. Additional details will be released as they become available.

