Midlands officials investigating suspected homicide by child abuse case

Midlands officials investigating suspected homicide by child abuse case
Midlands officials investigating suspected homicide by child abuse case
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials are investigating a suspected homicide by child abuse.

According to officials, a mother entered the hospital with a child that was bleeding from the head. The woman told officers that she heard the front door open and found the child laying on the floor, not breathing and bleeding from the head.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said hospital officials began life-saving efforts immediately but the child was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting in the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

