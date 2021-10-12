Midlands man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Prosperity man has been arrested in connection to a child sexual abuse material case.

Daniel Chris Shepler, 36, was arrested and charged with five counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Officials say they received a cyber tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) that Shepler possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material.

Shepler was arrested on September 29. His case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

