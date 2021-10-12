First in-person SC State Fair since pandemic begins Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Fair returns from its pandemic hiatus Wednesday.

Fair officials are gearing up for a busy first day since last year’s fair was a drive-thru due to high coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, DHEC officials reported that coronavirus cases have dropped below 1,000 for the first time since July. More than 50 percent of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated against the virus.

State fair officials have instituted new protocols to prevent the spread like increased cleaning, hygiene signage, hand sanitizer stations and reminding guests that in the City of Columbia they must wear a face covering.

Guests are also encouraged to socially distance, use card and touchless methods for payments as well as not come to the fair if they aren’t feeling well.

The fair runs from October 13 to October 24. For more information, click here.

