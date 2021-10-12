SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

First in-person SC State Fair since pandemic begins Wednesday

First in-person SC State Fair since pandemic begins Wednesday
First in-person SC State Fair since pandemic begins Wednesday(S.C. State Fair)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Fair returns from its pandemic hiatus Wednesday.

Fair officials are gearing up for a busy first day since last year’s fair was a drive-thru due to high coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, DHEC officials reported that coronavirus cases have dropped below 1,000 for the first time since July. More than 50 percent of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated against the virus.

State fair officials have instituted new protocols to prevent the spread like increased cleaning, hygiene signage, hand sanitizer stations and reminding guests that in the City of Columbia they must wear a face covering.

Guests are also encouraged to socially distance, use card and touchless methods for payments as well as not come to the fair if they aren’t feeling well.

The fair runs from October 13 to October 24. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Man found injured over the weekend in Columbia dies
Man found injured over the weekend in Columbia dies
Wateree River correctional officer charged with sexual misconduct with inmate
Wateree River correctional officer charged with sexual misconduct with inmate
Kershaw correctional officer stabbed, held hostage at prison
Collision causes lane closures on North Lake Drive in Lexington
Collision causes lane closures on North Lake Drive in Lexington
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 1,252 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths Monday

Latest News

Nikki Haley named to Clemson Board of Trustees
Nikki Haley named to Clemson Board of Trustees
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 970 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths Tuesday
Victim walks to elementary school after apartment shooting, police say
Victim walks to elementary school after apartment shooting, police say
Rock Hill Police dispute woman's claims of brutality during arrest
Police: Woman fights with, shoots at man trying to sexually assault her in Rock Hill