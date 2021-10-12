First Alert Forecast: Get ready for more sunshine and warmer temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

· We’re tracking even more sunshine and warmer temperatures this week.

· We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s.

· More sunshine is in your forecast Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Thursday and up to the upper 80s in a few communities by Friday afternoon.

· A cold front pushes through the area Saturday, giving way to a few isolated showers and possibly a storm or two (20%). Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Highs will drop back into the lower 70s Sunday and Monday.

· Keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. Some patchy fog is possible. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Get ready for some more warm weather, along with a good dose of sunshine.

For Wednesday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies for the first day of the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia. A few high clouds are possible. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s.

Highs will reach the mid 80s on Thursday, then rise into the mid to upper 80s by Friday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Thursday, then mostly sunny skies as we wrap up the work week on Friday.

Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday. A cold front will move east through the Midlands Saturday, giving way to a few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Rain chances are around 20% for now. We’ll watch the forecast for you.

By Sunday, we’ll see cooler temperatures back in the area. Highs will be in the lower 70s by Sunday and Monday.

Highs will remain in the mid 70s by Wednesday and Thursday next week.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.An area of low pressure near Hispaniola has a low chance of tropical development in the next few days. Chances are around 10% for now. We’ll keep an eye on the low as it drifts north, then east through the end of the week.

The final name on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane List is Wanda.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Patchy Fog Possible. Low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday: A Few Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

