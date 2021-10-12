SkyView
Bond denied for teen accused of killing Sanaa Amenhotep

Treveon Nelson
Treveon Nelson(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen accused of killing Sanaa Amenhotep has been denied bond.

On Tuesday, Treveon Jamar Nelson, 18, appeared before a judge in Columbia and was denied bond on charges of murder, 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, assault and battery,

criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Nelson was charged along with Jaylon Wilson, 17, and another minor in connection to 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep’s death.

Amenhotep left her home voluntarily on April 5 with a friend. Deputies say she was lured to her death.

On April 28, Amenhotep’s body was found. Officials believe she was killed the night she left her home after being driven in a stolen car to Batesburg-Leesville.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott stated that he thought that there was gang-related activity in the case. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has taken over the investigation.

