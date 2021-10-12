Awareness: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Research shows, 1 out of 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. But for black women, the stakes are higher.

Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. Black women are also more likely to be diagnosed at a later stage or even at a younger age.

While breast cancer is most often found in women, men can be diagnosed too. Research shows about 1 out of every 100 breast cancer diagnoses are found in men.

This week on Awareness, Billie Jean Shaw discusses signs of breast cancer and prevention tips.

Minister Tamekia Hunter Ross, Tammey Davis, and Chelia Franks are all living with breast cancer.

In a two-part candid sit-down interview, the three ladies share the hard truths and challenges about living with breast cancer especially during the month of October.

There are many support groups targeted at women living with breast cancer. But many of those diagnosed say, unless you’re actually living with the disease, you will never understand exactly how it affects someone not only psychically but mentally as well.

That’s where “Faith Strong” comes in, it’s a support group run by women right from here in the Midlands living with breast cancer.

Their objective -- not to be a victim of diagnoses but a believer of the strong faith.

If you are battling breast cancer and want to become a part of “Faith Strong” or wish to donate to the organization, contact Minister Tamekia Hunter Ross at 1-864-230-4683.

When it comes to breast cancer awareness, men aren’t usually included in the conversation, but yes men can be diagnosed with breast cancer too.

According to the CDC, about 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States are found in men. On top of that, Black men have higher rates of all types of breast cancer compared to any other race.

While in some cases, men do die from breast cancer research shows often times they do survive. But for some, like Raymond Johnson, it comes with a big sacrifice.

Johnson a breast cancer survivor was diagnosed at the age of 26.

Following Johnson’s interview, Nurse Adina Maynard talks to Billie Jean Shaw about signs of breast cancer in both men and women and prevention tips as well.

To all the women and men battling breast cancer, no matter the stage, our prayer to you is that you don’t give up, don’t stop, and claim it now -- you’re a survivor.

To the survivors out there, who had to give up a breast to stay here, keep on surviving.

Speaking of surviving, Billie Jean dedicates this week’s show to her grandmother Willine Kinlaw and godmother and aunt Janice Ilori who both survived their battles with breast cancer.

