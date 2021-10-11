SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Zoo welcomes rare albino wallaby joey

Bruny is a melanin-challenged marsupial born at a zoo in Kansas.
Bruny is a melanin-challenged marsupial born at a zoo in Kansas.(Sunset Zoo)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Things are hopping at the Sunset Zoo in Kansas as employees welcome the addition of a rare albino wallaby.

Workers named it Bruny, after an island off Tasmania that is home to about 200 of the melanin-challenged marsupials.

The wallaby only recently emerged from its mother’s pouch, months after being born.

Zoo officials still don’t know whether Bruny is a boy or a girl, so it’s a good thing they gave the joey a unisex name.

Bruny also has a non-albino brother named Arlo who came out of the pouch before Bruny.

The two additions bring the wallaby count at the Sunset Zoo to five.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to 4234 W. Beltline Blvd. near Two Notch Road for a shooting at...
RCSD: Woman arrested in deadly shooting
The new owners, Colonial Holdings Group, say they need the park vacated to fix several code...
‘They still don’t know what to do:’ Families face eviction from Orangeburg mobile home park
Collision causes lane closures on North Lake Drive in Lexington
Collision causes lane closures on North Lake Drive in Lexington
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
The Local Government Fund provides money to counties based off their share of the state...
Census means less state money for 35 South Carolina counties

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden attends nephew’s wedding to ex-’Real Housewives’ star
Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
FILE — In this Feb. 3. 2020, file photo, Lev Parnas, a businessman who once pitched himself as...
Giuliani associates face trial in campaign finance scheme
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs