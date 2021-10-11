Wateree River correctional officer charged with sexual misconduct with inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Wateree River Correctional Institution officer has been arrested and fired for allegedly having sex with an inmate.

Kaylee Alyssa Showler, 27, of Rembert, is charged with 1st-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate stemming from having sex with an inmate between January and July of 2021.

Showler was fired after her arrest.

According to a warrant, there was audio evidence and the inmate told officials about the incident.

