SCDPS reports 10 killed on SC roadways during weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported 10 people were killed on S.C. roadways during the weekend.

These reports are from Friday, October 8, at 6:00 p.m. until Sunday, October 10, at 11:59 p.m.

For any additional details about these fatalities, you can view the weekend report.

These numbers are preliminary and based on fatal collisions complied by SCDPS. For any additional fatality information, contact the county coroner’s office.

