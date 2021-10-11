Prisma Health pediatrician answers questions, concerns regarding Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and younger

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health pediatrician Dr. Deborah Greenhouse is here to answer questions and/or parents may have regarding the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and younger.

Dr. Greenhouse is a primary care pediatrician at Palmetto Pediatric, as well as, Adolescent Clinic in Columbia.

Last week, Pfizer asked the U.S. government to be able to use its COVID-19 vaccine on children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer says the move would be a major expansion that could combat an alarming rise of COVID-19 in young people and help schools stay open.

Parents and/or guardians have sent questions regarding the possible decision to WIS.

You can watch the full interview below:

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.