Orangeburg man charged with fatally shooting woman

Ralkeem Gidron(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Orangeburg man is facing charges for fatally shooting a woman last week.

“This victim was trying to get out of this house when she was shot,” the Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Senseless and utterly unjustifiable in any sense of the word.”

The Sheriff’s Office reports 25-year-old Ralkeem Gidron has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Gidron was taken into custody on Friday almost immediately after a witnesses called around 1 p.m. to report the shooting at Gidron’s residence.

Witnesses said Gidron had shot a woman, identified as 27-year-old Lequandra Royal, multiple times outside after confronting her in her yard on Criddle Lane.

Responding Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a blue Mustang per a description given by witnesses entering North Road after leaving the residential area where Gidron resides.

The suspect was taken into custody after the vehicle was stopped.

Gidron was formally charged on Monday. He is expected to make his first appearance in General Sessions Court in December.

