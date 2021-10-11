SkyView
Man found injured over the weekend in Columbia dies

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man that was found injured in Columbia over the weekend has died, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say the 39-year-old man was found early Sunday morning. He has not been identified yet.

According to officers, the man is believed to have argued with another person at the 2500 block of Cherry Street.

The Richland County Coroner is working to determine the cause of the man’s death.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

