SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave, authorities said.(Source: Gray News | Gray News)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Bessemer Police confirmed a man was shot and killed during an argument over the Alabama and Texas A&M football game on Saturday.

Officers said 27-year-old Kealand Amad Pickens was shot around 11 p.m., WBRC reported.

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave, authorities said.

Once they were outside the house, shots were fired, officers said.

People inside the home came out to find Pickens shot.

The man had been shot several times in the torso, the Associated Press reported.

Pickens was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died early Sunday morning.

Officers said the shooting suspect ran off and is still at large.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to 4234 W. Beltline Blvd. near Two Notch Road for a shooting at...
RCSD: Woman arrested in deadly shooting
The new owners, Colonial Holdings Group, say they need the park vacated to fix several code...
‘They still don’t know what to do:’ Families face eviction from Orangeburg mobile home park
Collision causes lane closures on North Lake Drive in Lexington
Collision causes lane closures on North Lake Drive in Lexington
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
The Local Government Fund provides money to counties based off their share of the state...
Census means less state money for 35 South Carolina counties

Latest News

Bruny is a melanin-challenged marsupial born at a zoo in Kansas.
Zoo welcomes rare albino wallaby joey
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 1,252 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths Monday
FILE - In this Friday, July 30, 2004 file photo, the U.S.S. Virginia returns to the Electric...
Prosecutors seek detention in Navy submarine espionage case
A big bee problem had the neighborhood buzzing.
Thousands of bees removed from vacant Atlanta home