Here’s what led to Ga. officer’s slaying, arrest of suspect

According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALAMO, Ga. - With the man suspected of killing Alamo police officer Dylan Harrison now in custody, we’re learning what may have led to the incident.

The arrest of Damien Ferguson came after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation increased its reward Sunday afternoon to up to $18,500 for any information regarding the whereabouts of Ferguson.

Ferguson was arrested shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday after a search warrant was carried out at his home, according to the GBI.

He was taken into custody without incident by the State of Georgia SWAT Team and U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Ferguson was charged with murder in the shooting death of Harrison and aggravated stalking related to a previous domestic incident.

He is currently being held at the Laurens County Jail.

On Friday night, Harrison was on duty when he made contact with a man for a traffic violation in the parking lot of the Circle K located across the street from the Alamo police station.

Harrison asked the man for his name and identification and the man refused.

The man got into a verbal altercation with Harrison that escalated to the man pushing the officer, according to the GBI.

Harrison attempted to place the man under arrest. The man did not comply, which led to the officer discharging his Taser, the GBI reported.

The man was arrested and taken to Wheeler County Jail.

He is a known associate of Ferguson, according to the GBI.

It is believed that the ambush-style attack on Harrison was retaliation for the incident, according to the GBI.

Authorities said Harrison was killed on his first night on the job with the department.

On Saturday, the GBI issued a “Blue Alert” for Ferguson in hopes of elevating the effort to apprehend the suspect. A Blue Alert is a public safety alert that is issued when a person who is suspected of killing or seriously injuring an officer has not been apprehended and may be a serious threat to the public.

Harrison served in law enforcement since 2018 and leaves behind a wife and 6-month-old baby.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and CBS46

