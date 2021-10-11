SkyView
First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking sunny, warmer weather for your work week

By Dominic Brown
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunny, warmer weather is moving back into the Midlands.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands .Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

· We’re tracking sunny, warmer weather for most of your work week.

· We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

· More sunshine is in your forecast Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday and up to the upper 80s by Friday afternoon.

· A cold front pushes through the area Saturday, giving way to a few isolated showers and possibly a storm or two (20%). Highs will be in the mid 80s.

·Highs will be back in the 70s Sunday and Monday.

· Keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Monday night, we’ll continue to see clouds in the Midlands due in part to an area of high pressure to our north and an area of low pressure to our northeast. Some patchy fog is possible. Most areas should remain dry tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Let’s get ready for much warmer weather as we move through your work week.

On Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the area. At times, our skies will become mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 80s.

For Wednesday, we’ll see a few clouds for the first day of the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s.

Highs will reach the mid 80s on Thursday, then rise into the upper 80s by Friday. In fact, it will feel a lot more like summer by Friday!

Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday. A cold front will move east through the Midlands Saturday, giving way to a few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Rain chances are around 20% for now. We’ll watch the forecast for you.

By Sunday, we’ll see cooler temperatures back in the area. Highs will be in the mid 70s by Sunday and Monday.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

Two areas of low pressure in the tropics are showing a little sign of tropical development. One low is located near Hispaniola. It has a low chance of development.

Another low located east of the Windward Islands, called Invest 93L, has a low chance of development. It may struggle a big due to strong upper-level winds.

The final name on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane List is Wanda.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Patchy Fog Possible. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: A Few Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

